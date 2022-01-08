8,305 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Purchased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $101.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The company has a market cap of $238.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DNB Markets lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Danske lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SEB Equities raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

