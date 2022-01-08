836 Shares in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total value of $84,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 799,415 shares of company stock worth $264,680,095 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $331.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $922.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.76.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.