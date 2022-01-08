$89.17 Million in Sales Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will report $89.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $94.60 million. Luxfer reported sales of $82.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $364.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.40 million to $370.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $387.10 million, with estimates ranging from $377.60 million to $395.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Luxfer stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $527.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Luxfer by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after purchasing an additional 91,311 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Luxfer by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,901,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,310,000 after purchasing an additional 74,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Luxfer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,694,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Luxfer by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,206,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 204,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Luxfer by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 54,193 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

