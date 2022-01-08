8,966 Shares in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $842,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 12.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford sold 221,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $362,746.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Krom sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $27,414.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,749 shares of company stock valued at $427,628. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price target on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $7.64.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 1,822.32%. The business had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

