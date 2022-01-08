$972.58 Million in Sales Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will announce $972.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $934.30 million. Vail Resorts posted sales of $684.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.63) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTN. Truist Securities increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.43.

MTN stock traded down $6.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $308.12. The stock had a trading volume of 372,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.70 and a 200 day moving average of $324.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

In other news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4,961.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,209,000 after buying an additional 53,439 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $282,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 641.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 27,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vail Resorts (MTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.