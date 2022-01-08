AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

