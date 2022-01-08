Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.52.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT opened at $135.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.11. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $239.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

