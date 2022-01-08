Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) Short Interest Update

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the November 30th total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of AAQC stock remained flat at $$9.72 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,031. Accelerate Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,428,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Short Hills, New Jersey.

