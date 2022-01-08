Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium’s lead application for their ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient’s disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With their ARC approach, they seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Their lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. The SI “

ATNM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of ATNM stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

