AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) to post $29.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.28 million and the lowest is $28.98 million. AcuityAds posted sales of $26.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year sales of $97.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.44 million to $98.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $118.32 million, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $120.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.16 million. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TD Securities upgraded AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. cut their price objective on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of ATY stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $206.43 million and a P/E ratio of 18.89. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $26.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the third quarter worth approximately $838,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the third quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the third quarter worth $156,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in AcuityAds by 12.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 398,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AcuityAds by 25.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 231,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

