Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,922 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $70,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.76.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $510.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $625.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $622.03. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.