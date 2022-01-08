Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.34.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $314.04 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $212.03 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

