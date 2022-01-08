Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,367 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.70.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $322,593.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,436 shares of company stock worth $2,281,770. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $67.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

