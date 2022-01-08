Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,981 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,239 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 39,116 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,622 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 16,330 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.20.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $131.78 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.20 and a 200 day moving average of $137.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $415,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,870. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

