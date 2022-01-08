Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,612 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 34,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.2% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exelon news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

EXC stock opened at $56.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $58.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

