Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $8,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Upstart by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Upstart by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total value of $60,563,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $995,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,875,366 shares of company stock worth $417,094,154 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.77.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $116.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.15. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $401.49. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.19.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

