Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 7,276 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BorgWarner by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $48.62 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

