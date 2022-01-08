Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $9,247,000.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $111.63 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $87.09 and a 12-month high of $114.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.97 and its 200 day moving average is $106.98.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

