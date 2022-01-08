Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after acquiring an additional 954,905 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 37.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,932,000 after purchasing an additional 650,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after purchasing an additional 506,139 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at about $49,214,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16,089.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 273,042 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,793. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

NYSE:EXR opened at $208.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.33. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.27 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.61.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

