Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,048,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,855,000 after purchasing an additional 306,398 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,967,000 after purchasing an additional 30,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,860,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,436,000 after purchasing an additional 127,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE opened at $151.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $118.13 and a twelve month high of $153.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

