Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 53.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.60.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $446.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.76. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

