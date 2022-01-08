Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $197.35 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $149.33 and a 52 week high of $223.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.56.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

