AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT Raised to $110.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

NYSE:ACM opened at $74.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.17. AECOM has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $78.62.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AECOM by 473.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in AECOM by 44.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in AECOM by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

