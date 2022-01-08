Aecon Group Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Aecon Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.72.

TSE ARE opened at C$16.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$15.95 and a 1 year high of C$22.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 15.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.82.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer David Andrew Smales sold 57,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total transaction of C$946,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$794,542.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

