Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 300,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,891,882 shares.The stock last traded at $5.21 and had previously closed at $5.12.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEG. UBS Group raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aegon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Get Aegon alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Aegon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,346,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50,353 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,438,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 153,731 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,026,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,493,000 after acquiring an additional 128,677 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 23.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,430,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 647,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 10.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,089,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 297,122 shares during the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon Company Profile (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.