AerCap (NYSE:AER) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AER. Susquehanna assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $67.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. AerCap has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $71.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.85.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of AerCap by 18.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 46.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AerCap by 12.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 7.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

