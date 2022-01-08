AerCap (NYSE:AER) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $80.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.88.

Shares of AER opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. AerCap has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AerCap will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,792,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AerCap by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,552,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,756,000 after buying an additional 244,166 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in AerCap by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,133,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,789,000 after buying an additional 440,556 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 3.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,053,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,318,000 after buying an additional 147,118 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 0.9% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,994,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,912,000 after buying an additional 35,335 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

