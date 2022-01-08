Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Stock Position Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32,945 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.60% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $20,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,210,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $589,651,000 after buying an additional 80,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,661,000 after buying an additional 486,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after buying an additional 134,062 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 65.0% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,269,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,587,000 after buying an additional 894,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 51.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,144,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,542,000 after buying an additional 732,811 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $44.43 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.61.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 52.80% and a net margin of 6.55%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

