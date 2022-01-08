AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AerSale Corp. provides an integrated, diversified aviation aftermarket products and services for aircraft owners and operators to realize savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines and components. The company’s offerings include: Aircraft & Component MRO, Aircraft and Engine Sales and Leasing, Used Serviceable Material sales and internally developed ‘Engineered Solutions’ to enhance aircraft performance. AerSale Corp., formerly known as Monocle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of AerSale in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of ASLE opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. AerSale has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that AerSale will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 65.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 309.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of AerSale during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of AerSale during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AerSale during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

