AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFCG. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 291,391.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,002,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,639,000 after buying an additional 1,002,388 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 975,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,141,000 after buying an additional 176,633 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 763,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after buying an additional 414,974 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 113,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 627,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 231,260 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFCG opened at $20.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87. AFC Gamma has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

