Agilyx AS (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Short Interest Update

Agilyx AS (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the November 30th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of AGXXF stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. Agilyx AS has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Agilyx AS in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Agilyx AS engages in recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. The company through its chemical recycling technology, converts mixed plastic waste to plastics, as well as chemical products and fuels. The company, through its subsidiary, Cyclyx International, Inc, a feedstock management company, is working with various waste service providers, municipalities, petrochemical, and brand and retail companies to develop closed-loop advanced recycling solutions for mixed waste plastics.

