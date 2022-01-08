Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS ACGBY opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49.
About Agricultural Bank of China
Further Reading: FAANG Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.