Aion Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, Aion has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $61.62 million and approximately $7.18 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,321.48 or 0.99953192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00087178 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.03 or 0.00331457 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.77 or 0.00459050 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014107 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00137047 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008801 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007705 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000903 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 500,332,627 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

