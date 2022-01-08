Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $166.05 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.80 and its 200 day moving average is $163.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $105.51 billion and a PE ratio of -13.75.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $3,227,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,175,824 shares of company stock valued at $215,894,601 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 13.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,032 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Airbnb by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,734,000 after purchasing an additional 391,740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 180.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $1,599,368,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Airbnb by 6.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,278,000 after purchasing an additional 557,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

