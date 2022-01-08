Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akamai Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.83.

AKAM stock opened at $110.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,825 shares of company stock worth $1,725,777. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

