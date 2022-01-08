Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 122.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,742 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of Akero Therapeutics worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKRO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 28.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 65.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 83.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKRO. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, boosted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $269,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William Richard White sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $70,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,580 shares of company stock worth $798,394. Insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $19.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.50. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

