Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) PT Raised to $37.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price objective lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACI. Barclays upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.18.

NYSE ACI opened at $31.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of -0.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

