Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $511.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $57.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alerus Financial will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. 37.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

