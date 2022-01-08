Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.00.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARE opened at $209.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $154.37 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.52 and its 200-day moving average is $202.34.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

