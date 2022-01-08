Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $180.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
BABA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.01.
BABA stock opened at $129.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $351.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.72.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $947,037,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $753,169,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.