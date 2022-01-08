Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $180.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BABA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.01.

BABA stock opened at $129.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $351.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $947,037,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $753,169,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

