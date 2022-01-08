Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.63

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 51846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. The company had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $445,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,165,067 shares of company stock valued at $143,772,529.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 163.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

