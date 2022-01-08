Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.63

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 51846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $293.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $125,874,482.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,165,067 shares of company stock valued at $143,772,529.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,724,000 after buying an additional 2,116,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,835,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,596,000 after buying an additional 1,441,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,091,000 after buying an additional 1,196,247 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 129.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,980,000 after buying an additional 746,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 45.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,220,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,489,000 after buying an additional 693,993 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.