Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.40.
Shares of ALLO opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $39.12.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after purchasing an additional 155,250 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,198,000 after acquiring an additional 78,431 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.
