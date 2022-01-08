Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Shares of ALLO opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $39.12.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after purchasing an additional 155,250 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,198,000 after acquiring an additional 78,431 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

