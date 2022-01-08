Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Raised to $57.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s previous close.
ALLY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.59.
Shares of ALLY opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.53.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock worth $2,170,274 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,790,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,480,000 after buying an additional 516,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,109,000 after buying an additional 1,760,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,419,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,157,000 after buying an additional 667,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,595,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,225,000 after buying an additional 564,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,840,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,071,000 after buying an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ally Financial Company Profile
Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.