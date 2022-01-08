Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Raised to $57.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s previous close.

ALLY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.59.

Shares of ALLY opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.53.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock worth $2,170,274 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,790,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,480,000 after buying an additional 516,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,109,000 after buying an additional 1,760,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,419,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,157,000 after buying an additional 667,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,595,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,225,000 after buying an additional 564,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,840,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,071,000 after buying an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

