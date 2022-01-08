Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Progressive Investment Management Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.4% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

GOOG stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,749.76. 12,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,239. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,721.55 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,922.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,808.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,873 shares of company stock valued at $459,215,598 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.