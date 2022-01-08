Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,078 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $176,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,845.76, for a total value of $10,910,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,873 shares of company stock valued at $459,215,598. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $8.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,759.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,239. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,922.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,808.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,721.55 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.