Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,234.34.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $1,521,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 207.3% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $14.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,740.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,410. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,908.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,784.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,711.71 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

