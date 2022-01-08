Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet by 29.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $1,521,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 207.3% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

Alphabet stock traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,750.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,140. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,711.71 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,912.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,782.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.