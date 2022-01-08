Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.2% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $183,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.31.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,740.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,711.71 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,912.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,782.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

