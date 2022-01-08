Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.21.

AIMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after buying an additional 22,146 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000.

NASDAQ:AIMC traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.79. 177,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,359. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

